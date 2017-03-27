Manchester City fined £35,000 over players' behaviour during draw with Liverpool
Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by the Football Association for their players' behaviour during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on 19 March.
The club admitted to a misconduct charge for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
It followed an incident "in or around the 50th minute", when referee Michael Oliver awarded Liverpool a penalty.
James Milner scored from the spot, with Sergio Aguero equalising on 69 minutes.
Both Gael Clichy, who was penalised for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino, and David Silva were booked after Oliver pointed to the spot.