Manchester City fined £35,000 over players' behaviour during draw with Liverpool

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by the Football Association for their players' behaviour during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on 19 March.

The club admitted to a misconduct charge for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

It followed an incident "in or around the 50th minute", when referee Michael Oliver awarded Liverpool a penalty.

James Milner scored from the spot, with Sergio Aguero equalising on 69 minutes.

Both Gael Clichy, who was penalised for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino, and David Silva were booked after Oliver pointed to the spot.