World Cup 2018: Jamie Ward says Northern Ireland can handle pressure

Jamie Ward scored for Northern Ireland against Norway
Jamie Ward's goal - his fourth for Northern Ireland - came after 87 seconds at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland's exploits at Euro 2016 have given them confidence in their bid to reach their first World Cup since 1986, says Jamie Ward.

The Nottingham Forest forward scored in the second minute of Sunday's 2-0 win over Norway which keeps them in contention for Russia 2018.

Michael O'Neill's men are second in Group C with 10 points from five games.

"We have been in this position with the Euros and have the experience of pressurised games," said Ward, 30.

"We are extremely confident going into every game and are not worrying about what the other teams in the group do.

"We have made a good start, we have 10 points and we just have to focus like we did in the Euros."

How they stand in Qualifying Group C
Northern Ireland's target is to finish in second place behind Germany

World champions Germany have a 100% record and top the group on 15 points, and O'Neill believes victory away to Azerbaijan in June would essentially make it a two-horse race with the Czech Republic for second place.

The Czechs, two points behind Northern Ireland, still need to travel to Belfast.

Northern Ireland's remaining 2018 World Cup qualifiers
10 JuneAzerbaijan (away)
1 SeptemberSan Marino (away)
4 SeptemberCzech Republic (home)
5 OctoberGermany (home)
8 OctoberNorway (away)

O'Neill said: "We're in a great position.

"Norway was a game that I was apprehensive about - just going up against such an experienced coach as Lars Lagerback.

"Norway came with nothing to lose, they had to win the game to keep themselves alive in the group and that made them a very dangerous opponent.

"We took care of the job and have given ourselves a substantial cushion over Norway [in fifth].

"We play Azerbaijan now and we can put the distance between us and them to six points and then it starts to look very much like ourselves, the Czech Republic and Germany.

"We have a difficult game in Baku, but we couldn't go into it in better shape."

Michael O'Neill on huge games facing Northern Ireland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLGDPts
1France5410713
2Sweden5311710
3Bulgaria5302-29
4Netherlands521227
5Belarus5023-82
6Luxembourg5014-61

B

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Switzerland5500715
2Portugal54011612
3Hungary521227
4Faroe Islands5122-65
5Latvia5104-73
6Andorra5014-121

C

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Germany55001915
2Northern Ireland5311810
3Czech Rep522148
4Azerbaijan5212-57
5Norway5104-43
6San Marino5005-220

D

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Serbia5320611
2R. of Ireland5320411
3Wales514047
4Austria521217
5Georgia5023-42
6Moldova5014-111

E

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Poland5410613
2Montenegro521247
3Denmark521227
4Romania513126
5Armenia5203-46
6Kazakhstan5023-102

F

TeamPWDLGDPts
1England5410813
2Slovakia530279
3Slovenia522118
4Scotland5212-17
5Lithuania5122-45
6Malta5005-110

G

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Spain54101713
2Italy5410913
3Israel530209
4Albania5203-46
5Macedonia5104-43
6Liechtenstein5005-180

H

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Belgium54102013
2Greece5320711
3Bos-Herze5311810
4Cyprus5113-54
5Estonia5113-104
6Gibraltar5005-200

I

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Croatia54101013
2Iceland5311210
3Ukraine522138
4Turkey522128
5Finland5014-51
6Kosovo5014-121
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

