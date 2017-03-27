Women's FA Cup: Man City host Liverpool, Chelsea visit Birmingham City

Chelsea's Karen Carney (left) previously captained Birmingham, the club where she started her career

Manchester City Women will host Liverpool Ladies in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals, while Chelsea are to visit Birmingham City.

Birmingham, winners in 2012, knocked out holders Arsenal on Sunday in the last eight, while Chelsea beat fellow top-flight side Sunderland.

Current league champions Man City, who have never reached an FA Cup final, earned a late win at Bristol City.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place on Monday, 17 April.

Liverpool have never won the competition but have reached the final on two occasions, in 1995 and 1996, and beat Notts County Ladies 2-0 at home in the quarter-finals.

This year's final on Saturday, 13 May, will be held at Wembley, where it has been staged since Chelsea beat Notts in the 2015 final.

Man City and Chelsea, the top two sides in the league for both of the past two seasons, had been drawn to face each other in the FA Cup semi-finals in each of the past two years.

The draw for the last four - carried out live on BBC Radio 5 live - guaranteed that the 2017 final cannot be a repeat of any previous final, as Birmingham met Chelsea in the 2012 final.

Women's FA Cup semi-final draw

Birmingham City Ladies v Chelsea Ladies

Manchester City Women v Liverpool Ladies