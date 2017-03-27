Scotland 1-0 Slovenia: Boos for Chris Martin were a disgrace - Kris Boyd

Martin scored a late winner to keep Scotland's World Cup hopes alive

The boos that greeted Scotland's match-winner Chris Martin at Hampden were "a disgrace", according to former international striker Kris Boyd.

The substitute knocked in the only goal against Slovenia after a section of supporters had jeered his introduction.

The victory leaves Scotland fourth in World Cup qualifying Group F, two points off second place.

"For me, it's an absolute disgrace that any footballer should be booed onto the pitch," Boyd told BBC 5 Live.

Martin shrugged off the incident, preferring to concentrate the team's prospects, while manager Gordon Strachan said former Scotland greats Kenny Dalglish, Gary McAllister and Alan Hansen had dealt with similar treatment.

"Gordon speaks very well and has done well to cover it up with the names he's mentioned," added Kilmarnock's Boyd, who scored seven goals in 18 Scotland appearances.

Strachan's side dominated the first half, with striker Leigh Griffiths twice hitting the woodwork, James Morrison twice going close, while a Russell Martin shot was saved in the opening minutes.

"We had five or six good chances," said 33-year-old Boyd. "Leigh Griffiths missed a couple but he did well.

"He was the first to come out and say he should have scored the one from inside the six yard box. He showed great movement for the one that came back off the post.

"Stuart Armstrong, on his debut, was man of the match by a country mile. To a man, Scotland were excellent."

Strachan labelled Sunday's game a "must-win" after back-to-back defeats against Slovakia and England and a damaging home draw with Lithuania.

"If they hadn't got the win, I think Gordon would have walked," said Boyd. "He would have felt there was no way back.

"Massive credit needs to go to the manager. He took a chance starting Kieran Tierney at right-back and putting Armstrong in for his debut.

"It was also a big call to leave out Darren Fletcher, who was captain and is the third most capped Scotland player."