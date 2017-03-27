Ghana's former video analyst Gerard Nus ends protest

Gerard Nus (right) had refused to leave his hotel in Accra after working with Avram Grant (left) at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

A former member of Ghana's coaching team, Gerard Nus, has ended his sit-in as the football association settled his bonuses.

He had been refusing to leave his Accra hotel since the end of the Africa Cup of Nations in early February.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it "finally managed to raise the funds to pay all his outstanding bonuses on Saturday."

The Spaniard finally left Ghana on Monday to return home to Spain.

"Thanks to all people of Ghana. Great memories always from this passionate football country," Nus posted on his Twitter feed.

According to the GFA statement there were disagreements over who should settle payments to the hotel where Nus had been staying.

The situation was resolved between and the hotel on Sunday enabling him to return home.

When Nus started his protest in February the GFA had explained "that at the end of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations the entire technical team could not be paid their bonuses on time because of financial difficulties.

"The GFA engaged the staff to explain the difficulties, urging them to go home and be paid later when the money is available.

"Along with head coach Avram Grant, they all agreed and went home but Nus insisted on staying for as long as it takes to receive his money."