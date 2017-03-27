BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill on massive games facing Northern Ireland

Michael O'Neill says Northern Ireland's home against Germany and the Czech Republic will be hugely important in their quest to reach the 2018 World Cup finals.

Northern Ireland are second in Group D with 10 points at the halfway point in the qualifying series.

O'Neill said victory over Azerbaijan in June would create a mini group of three at the top involving Germany, NI and the Czech Republic.

