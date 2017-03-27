World Cup 2018: Andy Robertson sets sights on victory over England

Hull defender Andrew Robertson was in fine form in the win over Slovenia

Andy Robertson has targeted a win over England to make Scotland genuine contenders to reach the 2018 World Cup.

A 1-0 victory at home to Slovenia on Sunday kept the Scots' hopes alive but they remain fourth in qualifying Group F, two points adrift of Slovakia in second and six behind leaders England.

Robertson, however, reckons the nation can really start to believe if Scotland see off England at Hampden on 10 June.

"If we pick up points in that game we're right back in it," he said.

"We're only two points off second and we have a massive game coming up against England at home. If we show that tempo and desire you never know what happens."

Scotland's remaining World Cup 2018 qualifying fixtures Scotland v England (10 June) Lithuania v Scotland (01 September) Scotland v Malta (04 September) Scotland v Slovakia (05 October) Slovenia v Scotland (08 October)

England maintained their dominance of Group F with a 2-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday, and Scotland's recent record against their neighbours makes for grim reading.

They lost 3-0 at Wembley last November in the current campaign, and of the last 10 meetings between the sides Scotland have managed just one win and one draw.

But Robertson took heart from a slick showing against Slovenia. It took a late Chris Martin goal to win it but Scotland undoubtedly deserved the three points and should have scored more.

"From what I remember that's the best we've played in a while, especially first-half," left-back Robertson said.

"I think they only had one shot on goal in the whole game and that's what we've been asking for.

"It does feel like a big win, and there was a bit of pressure on us. We put the pressure on ourselves, we said it was a must-win and didn't hide away from that. The gaffer and the players, we all said it was must-win so we're glad we got the three points and it opens up the group a bit."

Robertson faced Slovenia in his usual position but fellow left-back Kieran Tierney switched across to right-back, a move that raised eyebrows before kick-off.

"People were probably doubting whether one of us could play right-back but we were both confident we could do it," Hull star Robertson said.

"I thought KT was brilliant out there, even though it's uncomfortable for him, but that didn't show and I thought I played well as well. As a defensive unit the whole back four played well."

Winger Robert Snodgrass was also hugely encouraged by the performance on Sunday night, and felt the Scots got back to what they are good at.

"It was a relief in the end, but I was delighted in the way we played," the West Ham star said.

Scotland slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Wembley against England in November 2016

"I thought we were great. First-half we were brilliant, we passed it and moved, we created chances and if Leigh (Griffiths) takes a couple of those chances it could've been a comfortable night.

"Slovenia are a big physical side and it was up to us to go and trust ourselves on the ball. The other night against Canada we never trusted each other on the ball and I think that's sometimes when you get that losing mentality, you sort of lose faith in what the aim is."