Scottish Gossip: Hero Martin, Strachan, Armstrong, and Mancini eyes Celtic role

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Chris Martin went from jeers to cheers after scoring Scotland's winner against Slovenia just minutes after being booed by some fans when he was brought on in the crucial World Cup qualifier. (Scottish Sun)

Gordon Strachan says Martin is in good company, with the Scotland boss pointing out that Alan Hansen, Gary McAllister and Kenny Dalglish were all jeered at times when they were playing for Scotland. (Daily Record)

And Martin dedicated his late winner to Strachan, paying tribute to the manager for calling him into every squad and for throwing him on against Slovenia. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Chris Martin and Stuart Armstrong were two of Scotland's star men against Slovenia

Strachan said the 1-0 win over Slovenia has been the best performance of his time in charge. (Scotsman)

Slovenia boss Srecko Katanec described Scotland's display as "super" and said their win was "well deserved". (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who was one of Scotland's star men on his debut against Slovenia, reckons the win could be the turning point in the World Cup 2018 qualifying campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson believes the national side should now be full of confidence when facing England at Hampden in their next qualifier. (Daily Record)

Scotland U21 boss Scott Gemmill reckons Jack Harper, now with Malaga, will flourish after shaking off the "wonderkid" tag he had due to be signed by Real Madrid as a teenager. (Scottish Sun)

Jack Harper was in the spotlight during his time in the Real Madrid youth ranks

Rangers youngster Liam Burt is determined to impress new manager Pedro Caixinha after captaining Scotland U19s in the Euros Elite Round. (Scottish Sun)

Former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini has revealed he would love to manage Celtic one day. (Scottish Sun)

Goalkeeper Cammy Bell says winning the Challenge Cup with Dundee United at Fir Park on Saturday made up for losing the Premiership play-off final there with Rangers against Motherwell two season ago. (Various)

St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan insists his side must forget their Challenge Cup final defeat to Dundee United and focus on Championship survival. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow's Tim Swinson was shown a red card in the win over Connacht

Glasgow Warriors' Peter Horne believes their European Champions Cup dream could hinge on their appeal against Tim Swinson's shock red card against Connacht. Swinson will miss the quarter-final against holders Saracens is the appeal is unsuccessful. (Scottish Sun)

Commonwealth super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor has reiterated his desire to one day fight at Edinburgh Castle, with fellow Scot Ricky Burns a possible opponent. (Scottish Daily Mail)