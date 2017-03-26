BBC Sport - Skipper Steven Davis praises Northern Ireland's game management in win over Norway
Davis praises N Ireland's 'game management'
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis praises the team's "game management" as two first-half goals set up a crucial 2-0 World Cup qualifier win over Norway at Windsor Park.
"It was a really professional performance. We got ourselves in control of the game and then it was just about managing the game in the second half," man of the match Davis told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.
