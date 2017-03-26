BBC Sport - Skipper Steven Davis praises Northern Ireland's game management in win over Norway

Davis praises N Ireland's 'game management'

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis praises the team's "game management" as two first-half goals set up a crucial 2-0 World Cup qualifier win over Norway at Windsor Park.

"It was a really professional performance. We got ourselves in control of the game and then it was just about managing the game in the second half," man of the match Davis told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Top videos

Video

Davis praises N Ireland's 'game management'

Video

'I would have put house on Defoe scoring'

Video

Massaro wins second British Open, as Matthew loses final

  • From the section Squash
Video

Can you name England's oldest goalscorers?

Video

Kenya believe it? Top six all from same country

Video

How often does James DeGale call his mum?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

GB's Nicholls secures World Cup snowboard bronze

Video

Goals of the day!

Video

The GB skater who 'smashed her knee into eight pieces'

Video

Hartson 'can't defend' Taylor tackle on Coleman

Video

SPFL Challenge Cup Final - Dundee United v St Mirren

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jockey loses race after finish-line blunder

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired