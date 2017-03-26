BBC Sport - England 2-0 Lithuania: Gareth Southgate 'would have put house on' Jermain Defoe scoring
'I would have put house on Defoe scoring'
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate praises striker Jermain Defoe saying he "would have put his house on him scoring" in their 2-0 victory over Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier.
MATCH REPORT: England 2-0 Lithuania
