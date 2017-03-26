England 2-0 Lithuania: How the players rated

England are top of World Cup Qualifying Group F with 13 points from five games

Jermain Defoe grabbed his first international goal in four years and Jamie Vardy scored only six minutes after coming on as England defeated Lithuania in Sunday's World Cup qualifier.

They remain unbeaten in Group F but this was not an eye-catching display by Gareth Southgate's side.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty assesses the performances of the England players.

Joe Hart (goalkeeper) 6

One scare in the first half when Arturas Zulpa's header looped over him but largely untroubled. Made one smart second-half save.

Kyle Walker (right-back) 7

Real attacking threat and showed great pace going forward and in one defensive situation late on

Michael Keane (centre-back) 6

Another assured display. Poor opposition must be taken into account but good concentration and looks at home at England level.

Manchester City defender John Stones is fast becoming a first-choice central defender for England

John Stones (centre-back) 6

Good last-ditch clearance in the first-half. Looked composed and confident.

Ryan Bertrand (left-back) 6

Odd sloppy moment but has shown himself an ideal replacement for injured Danny Rose.

Eric Dier (holding midfield) 6

Solid and unspectacular. Like England.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (central midfield) 5

Very poor start and while the second-half brought improvement, a very strange selection ahead of Everton's Ross Barkley.

Raheem Sterling has improved at club level under the guidance Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Raheem Sterling (attacking midfield) 6

Mixed bag. Set up Defoe's opener but still too wasteful.

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 6

Took some heavy punishment from Lithuania in an attempt to test his temperament so was quieter than in Germany in midweek.

Adam Lallana (attacking midfield) 7

Excellent. Energetic, creative and a perfect subtle touch for Jamie Vardy's goal.

Jermain Defoe (striker) 8 MAN OF THE MATCH

He's still got it. Looked a threat for the hour he was on and fully justified his recall to England colours.

Substitutes:

Jamie Vardy (for Defoe 59 minutes) 6

Tucked away his goal neatly but finishing still a little wayward. Did exactly the job Southgate wanted from him.

Marcus Rashford (for Sterling 59 minutes) 6

Lively and full of fearless running.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.