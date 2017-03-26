Scotland 1-0 Slovenia - Billy Dodds rates the players

There was lots to smile about for the Scots at full time after Martin's winning goal

Scotland remain in with a chance of reaching the 2018 World Cup in Russia after their 1-0 triumph over Slovenia at Hampden on Sunday night.

Substitute Chris Martin grabbed the crucial winner with just two minutes to play, and it was the least the Scots deserved.

On a night when several men in dark blue stood out, former Scotland striker Billy Dodds gives his marks out of 10 for Gordon Strachan's side.

Scotland

Craig Gordon (goalkeeper) 7

Very little to do but one crucial save at his near post in the first half. A typical Craig Gordon performance.

Kieran Tierney (right-back) 7

Didn't look out of position at right-back and settled into the role immediately. Didn't get forward as much as he does for Celtic but another impressive performance from the teenager.

Kieran Tierney played in an unfamiliar right-back role

Russell Martin (centre-back) 7

The Norwich defender was not asked too many questions but showed great concentration levels throughout. Unlucky not to score with a shot from a corner in the first minute.

Charlie Mulgrew (centre-back) 7

Exactly the same as his centre back colleague. Never looked ruffled and handled what little came his way with ease.

Andy Robertson (left-back) 9

A man-of-the-match performance. Outstanding for the full 90 minutes, showing immense energy levels and qualities in attack and defence throughout the game.

Scott Brown (centre midfield) 7

A typical Scott Brown performance. the captain was a real powerhouse in the Scotland midfield, proving once again that he can still compete at international level. He was involved in a few feisty tussles, with his opponents coming off second best.

Armstrong was given the man-of-the-match award on his international debut

James Morrison (centre midfield) 6

Flitted in and out of the game but when on the ball his distribution was effective.

Stuart Armstrong (centre midfield) 8

One of the all-time best debuts in a Scotland jersey. Carried on his club form for Celtic into the international arena. A certain starter against England.

James Forrest (wing) 6

Grew into the game after a quiet start. Had some decent driving runs but was subjected some heavy tackles from the Slovenia defence.

James Morrison got the nod ahead of West Brom team-mate Darren Fletcher

Robert Snodgrass (wing) 6

Not his best performance in a Scotland jersey. Great cross in for Griffiths in the first half but didn't create enough.

Leigh Griffiths (striker) 6

Hit the crossbar with a left-foot volley when he should have found the back of the net. Also hit the post with a crisp right foot shot. Worked hard but had to be replaced early in the second half after taking a knock in the back.

Leigh Griffiths drilled a right-foot effort off the post in the first half, moments after hitting the bar

Substitutes

Steven Naismith (replaced Griffiths after 49 minutes) 5

Put himself about a bit without causing Slovenia too many problems.

Ikechi Anya (replaced Snodgrass after 75 minutes) 6

Should have scored within a minute of coming on for Snodgrass but certainly helped put the visitors on the back foot in the closing minutes.

Chris Martin (replaced Morrison after 82 minutes) 7

Jeered on but cheered off after scoring the goal that keeps Scotland's hopes of reaching Russia next year alive. He showed a real strong mentality to turn the Tartan Army his way.