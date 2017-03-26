Scotland 1-0 Slovenia - Billy Dodds rates the players
Scotland remain in with a chance of reaching the 2018 World Cup in Russia after their 1-0 triumph over Slovenia at Hampden on Sunday night.
Substitute Chris Martin grabbed the crucial winner with just two minutes to play, and it was the least the Scots deserved.
On a night when several men in dark blue stood out, former Scotland striker Billy Dodds gives his marks out of 10 for Gordon Strachan's side.
Scotland
Craig Gordon (goalkeeper) 7
Very little to do but one crucial save at his near post in the first half. A typical Craig Gordon performance.
Kieran Tierney (right-back) 7
Didn't look out of position at right-back and settled into the role immediately. Didn't get forward as much as he does for Celtic but another impressive performance from the teenager.
Russell Martin (centre-back) 7
The Norwich defender was not asked too many questions but showed great concentration levels throughout. Unlucky not to score with a shot from a corner in the first minute.
Charlie Mulgrew (centre-back) 7
Exactly the same as his centre back colleague. Never looked ruffled and handled what little came his way with ease.
Andy Robertson (left-back) 9
A man-of-the-match performance. Outstanding for the full 90 minutes, showing immense energy levels and qualities in attack and defence throughout the game.
Scott Brown (centre midfield) 7
A typical Scott Brown performance. the captain was a real powerhouse in the Scotland midfield, proving once again that he can still compete at international level. He was involved in a few feisty tussles, with his opponents coming off second best.
James Morrison (centre midfield) 6
Flitted in and out of the game but when on the ball his distribution was effective.
Stuart Armstrong (centre midfield) 8
One of the all-time best debuts in a Scotland jersey. Carried on his club form for Celtic into the international arena. A certain starter against England.
James Forrest (wing) 6
Grew into the game after a quiet start. Had some decent driving runs but was subjected some heavy tackles from the Slovenia defence.
Robert Snodgrass (wing) 6
Not his best performance in a Scotland jersey. Great cross in for Griffiths in the first half but didn't create enough.
Leigh Griffiths (striker) 6
Hit the crossbar with a left-foot volley when he should have found the back of the net. Also hit the post with a crisp right foot shot. Worked hard but had to be replaced early in the second half after taking a knock in the back.
Substitutes
Steven Naismith (replaced Griffiths after 49 minutes) 5
Put himself about a bit without causing Slovenia too many problems.
Ikechi Anya (replaced Snodgrass after 75 minutes) 6
Should have scored within a minute of coming on for Snodgrass but certainly helped put the visitors on the back foot in the closing minutes.
Chris Martin (replaced Morrison after 82 minutes) 7
Jeered on but cheered off after scoring the goal that keeps Scotland's hopes of reaching Russia next year alive. He showed a real strong mentality to turn the Tartan Army his way.