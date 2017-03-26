Madagascar through to group phase of 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers

Paulin Voavy scored twice for Madagascar as they booked their place in the group phase of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Madagascar won successive Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for the first time since 2007 by defeating Sao Tome e Principe 3-2 on Sunday to reach the group phase of qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.

The victory in Antananarivo followed a 1-0 away win four days ago in the first leg of the preliminary tie and gave the Madagascans a 4-2 aggregate triumph.

Madagascar last won two qualifiers in a row when they defeated Comoros 6-2 and 4-0 in a combined 2010 World Cup/Cup of Nations eliminator.

The Indian Ocean islanders join Senegal, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan in Group A of 2019 qualifying with their first fixture set to take place in Khartoum in June.

North African-based Madagascans scored the goals that gave their home fans a rare chance to celebrate an important victory.

Egypt-based Paulin Voavy (pictured) bagged a brace within 17 minutes of the kick-off and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro from Algerian club USMA scored on 80 minutes.

Ferreria Soares and Adilson Varela scored for Sao Tome e Principe.

On Tuesday, Mauritius and South Sudan have home advantage as they seek to overcome two-goal deficits against the Comoros and Djibouti respectively.