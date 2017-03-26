Scottish Gossip: Griffiths, Scotland, Slovenia, Celtic, Rangers, World Cup

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths will start as Scotland's lone striker against Slovenia at Hampden in Sunday's World Cup qualifier.(Sunday Mail)

Scotland assistant Mark McGhee believes Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes has become a more all-round striker. (Sunday Herald)

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish is not convinced that playing all six of in-form Celtic's players is the best strategy against Slovenia as there are others available who are playing higher level on a weekly basis.(Sunday Mail)

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has urged head coach Gordon Strachan to start himself and his five Celtic colleagues against Slovenia in Sunday's vital World Cup qualifier. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who is poised to win his 46th Scotland cap, is taking inspiration from Italy's Gianluca Buffon, five years his senior at 39, as he has no thoughts about retiring from football.(Sunday Herald)

Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan insists he still feels lucky as he faces a do-or-die encounter for his side's World Cup qualifying hopes - and his own job - against Slovenia. (Sunday Herald)

Head coach Gordon Strachan insists that a half-empty Hampden Park will not dent Scotland's hopes of keeping their fading World Cup dream alive and that his side can still inspire the nation.(Sunday Herald)

Rangers central defender Danny Wilson, who last won a Scotland cap five years ago, remains convinced he can resurrect his international career if he can get back to playing regularly with the Glasgow club. (Sun On Sunday)

Finland assistant manager Jonatan Johansson has emerged as a candidate for a role in Pedro Caixinha's new Rangers set-up and is the fifth man to be considered by the new manager along with Barry Ferguson, Peter Lovenkrands, Alex Rae and John Brown.(Sun On Sunday)

Former Rangers defender John Brown, who has been interviewed for a coaching position at the club, believes new manager Pedro Caixinha will have to overcome "feelings that are against Rangers" in Scottish football. (Sun On Sunday)

Ronny Deila believes he deserves credit and not criticism for his role in the development of midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who is poised to win his first Scotland cap against Slovenia, during his time as Celtic manager.(Sunday Herald)

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila, now back in Norway with Valarenga, says Scotland languishes way behind Scandinavia in youth development because of "the way people train, the games, the pitches being professional with your work, methodology with your players". (Sunday Herald)

Former Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder Stephen Glass, one of the directors of coaching at the Triangle Futbol Club Alliance in North Carolina, has warned against Scotland adopting the pay-to-play system in the United States.(Sunday Mail)

