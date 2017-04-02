Match ends, Arsenal 2, Manchester City 2.
Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City
Arsenal twice came from behind to claim a draw which keeps them seven points behind Manchester City and a place in the top four.
Forward Leroy Sane put the visitors ahead after just five minutes but Theo Walcott prodded home after hesitant City defending from a corner.
Sergio Aguero took less than two minutes to fire Pep Guardiola's side back ahead before half-time.
Shkodran Mustafi headed Mesut Ozil's corner home to earn Arsenal a point.
With Arsene Wenger's immediate future still uncertain, the draw leaves the Gunners in sixth place, though they do have games in hand on the teams in the top four.
Arsenal have won one of their last six Premier League games.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 24Bellerín
- 20MustafiBooked at 61mins
- 6KoscielnySubstituted forGabrielat 45'minutes
- 18Monreal
- 34CoquelinBooked at 15mins
- 29XhakaBooked at 32mins
- 14WalcottSubstituted forGiroudat 68'minutes
- 11Özil
- 7Sánchez
- 23WelbeckSubstituted forIwobiat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 5Gabriel
- 12Giroud
- 17Iwobi
- 26Martinez
- 35Elneny
- 55Maitland-Niles
Man City
- 13Caballero
- 15Jesús NavasBooked at 8mins
- 24Stones
- 30Otamendi
- 22Clichy
- 25FernandinhoBooked at 47mins
- 17De Bruyne
- 7SterlingSubstituted forY Touréat 45'minutes
- 21SilvaSubstituted forZabaletaat 89'minutes
- 19Sané
- 10Agüero
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 4Kompany
- 5Zabaleta
- 9Nolito
- 11Kolarov
- 18Delph
- 42Y Touré
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 60,001
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Manchester City 2.
Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel (Arsenal).
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Pablo Zabaleta replaces David Silva.
Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
Offside, Manchester City. Gaël Clichy tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yaya Touré following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gabriel.
Offside, Arsenal. Shkodran Mustafi tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Arsenal).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Iwobi replaces Danny Welbeck.
Offside, Arsenal. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud replaces Theo Walcott.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gabriel.
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).
Booking
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal).
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Ospina (Arsenal) because of an injury.
David Ospina (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.