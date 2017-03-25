BBC Sport - England v Lithuania: Southgate wants 'flexible' England team
Southgate wants 'flexible' England team
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says his team must have the "flexibility" to adapt against different opponents ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley.
COVERAGE: Listen to England v Lithuania on BBC Radio 5 live or follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
