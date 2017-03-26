BBC Sport - England v Lithuania: Should Jermain Defoe start at Wembley?
Focus Forum: Should Defoe start for England v Lithuania?
- From the section Football
Dan Walker is joined by Andy Cole and John Hartson to preview Sunday's international matches, including England v Lithuania, Northern Ireland v Norway, and Scotland v Slovenia.
WORLD CUP QUALIFYING COVERAGE: BBC Radio 5 live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
