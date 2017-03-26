BBC Sport - England v Lithuania: Should Jermain Defoe start at Wembley?

Focus Forum: Should Defoe start for England v Lithuania?

Dan Walker is joined by Andy Cole and John Hartson to preview Sunday's international matches, including England v Lithuania, Northern Ireland v Norway, and Scotland v Slovenia.

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING COVERAGE: BBC Radio 5 live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Focus Forum: Should Defoe start for England v Lithuania?

Video

How often does James DeGale call his mum?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

The GB skater who 'smashed her knee into eight pieces'

Video

Hartson 'can't defend' Taylor tackle on Coleman

Video

Southgate wants 'flexible' England team

Video

SPFL Challenge Cup Final - Dundee United v St Mirren

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jockey loses race after finish-line blunder

Video

Christie's 'shock' at Coleman injury

Video

Lukaku could be world's best number nine - Martinez

Video

Raiders easily beat Flyers - five best shots

Video

The ambitious German owners behind Bradford City

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired