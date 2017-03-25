BBC Sport - Seamus Coleman's broken leg: Hartson 'can't defend' Neil Taylor tackle

Hartson 'can't defend' Taylor tackle on Coleman

Former Wales striker John Hartson says he "can't defend" the tackle by Wales' Neil Taylor which broke the leg of the Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman.

READ MORE:Republic and Everton defender Coleman suffers broken leg

