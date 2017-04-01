Premier League
Liverpool3Everton1

Liverpool 3-1 Everton

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho scores against Everton
Philippe Coutinho has scored in his past two Merseyside derbies

Liverpool enhanced their prospects of a top-four place by beating derby rivals Everton, whose own hopes of breaking into the battle for a Champions League qualification spot were severely damaged by the defeat.

Sadio Mane gave the hosts an early lead when he played a one-two with Roberto Firmino and finished off an angled run with a shot into the far corner.

A Philippe Coutinho shot was palmed up by Toffees keeper Joel Robles and headed off the line by Phil Jagielka before the visitors equalised.

Jagielka flicked on a corner at the near post and, after Ashley Williams got a touch, Matthew Pennington arrived to slot in his first Everton goal on his first appearance of the season.

However, the match was level for just two minutes and 57 seconds before Coutinho beat two players and curled a shot into the top corner, and he then set up substitute Divock Origi - on for the injured Mane - to power in Liverpool's third.

The result put the Reds seven points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United - who have three games in hand, including at home against West Brom later on Saturday - while Everton are seven points off the top four having played more matches than their rivals.

Coutinho sparkles but Mane injury a worry

Liverpool hired a private jet to bring Coutinho and fellow Brazil international Firmino back after their country's win over Paraguay in midweek and will feel the move was worth it after the forward returned to form in style.

Coutinho has struggled since recovering from an ankle injury in January but provided an assist as well as his goal as the Reds extended their unbeaten run against their Merseyside neighbours to 14 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old was a picture of feints, shimmies and attacking runs at the Blues defence, and might have scored earlier if Robles and Jagielka had not combined to deny him.

Mane, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture, set the Reds on their way with his 13th goal of the season - but an injury in the second half will be a concern for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is already without attacking midfielder Adam Lallana for up to a month.

Senegal winger Mane, Liverpool's top scorer this season, hurt himself trying to win the ball off Leighton Baines and, when he tried to put weight on his leg after treatment, collapsed.

"I've met Mane in the dressing room. It doesn't look too good," said Klopp.

There was a pre-match tribute to former Liverpool captain, coach and caretaker manager Ronnie Moran, who died in March at the age of 83, with a minute's applause and a Bugsy mosaic, in reference to his nickname, on the Kop
There was a pre-match tribute to former Liverpool captain, coach and caretaker manager Ronnie Moran, who died in March at the age of 83, with a minute's applause and a Bugsy mosaic, in reference to his nickname, on the Kop

Where was Romelu Lukaku?

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been accused of going missing in the big games, despite being the Premier League's top scorer with 21 goals this season.

The Belgium international may have scored against top-four sides Manchester City and Tottenham during the present campaign, but he gave his critics further fuel after an ineffective display at Anfield.

He did not have his only touch in the Liverpool area until the 70th minute and he also failed to have a shot - on or off target - on the opposition goal.

"On today's showing, what you saw was a striker who didn't do enough to keep himself on the pitch," BBC Sport pundit Jason Roberts told Final Score.

"In these games where you need him to do a little bit more of the dogged work, he didn't offer that to his team. His head went down and that was the story of Everton."

Midfielder Ross Barkley is also a key play for the Goodison Park club. However, he was also disappointing as he tested referee Anthony Taylor's patience with challenges on James Milner and Emre Can, before being booked for a late tackle on Dejan Lovren.

Romelu Lukaku's touchmap against Liverpool
Romelu Lukaku's touchmap shows he only had one touch in the Liverpool area

Reds hold upper hand on Merseyside

Everton have not won at Anfield since September 1999 and they did little to alter the view that they have a psychological barrier at the home of their neighbours.

Even having gone into the match with one defeat in 12 league games and four clean sheets in their past five games, they could not stop their hosts doing the double over them this season.

However, there were mitigating circumstances with injuries to defenders Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori forcing manager Ronald Koeman to replace them with right wing-back Mason Holgate, 20, and centre-back Pennington, 22.

Pennington did have the joy of scoring but was also caught out for Coutinho's goal as Liverpool widened the gap between the two teams to nine points.

Man of the match - Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho
Coutinho has six Premier League assists this season - his best tally so far was seven in the 2013-14 campaign

What they said:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Ross Barkley's challenge on Dejan Lovren: "I'm still a kind of a guest in this country. How can I decide what is OK and what is not OK?

"My opinion is that the players should leave the pitch healthy and fit but not injured.

"It's not my job to judge it. If you saw something - say it. If not be quiet."

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: "Maybe one or two tackles were a little too much. It's football, a derby.

"From both sides I saw tackles that were maybe more than a yellow. According to the bench of Liverpool, I don't mean the manager, the referee should have shown eight red cards."

Klopp record - the stats you need to know

  • Klopp is the first Liverpool manager to win his first three league Merseyside derbies against Everton.
  • Mane has scored in both Merseyside derbies this season, the first player to do that since Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge in 2013-14.
  • Mane has now been involved in 18 league goals this season (13 goals, five assists), his best return in a Premier League campaign.
  • Pennington became the fifth player - following Duncan Ferguson, John Arne Riise, Raul Meireles and Steven Naismith - to score his first Premier League goal in a Merseyside derby.
  • Only Olivier Giroud (seven) has scored more goals as a substitute than Divock Origi's six since the Belgium international's Premier League debut in September 2015.

What next?

There is a fast turnaround in the top flight with a midweek programme in which Everton visit Manchester United on Tuesday for a 20:00 BST kick-off and Liverpool host Bournemouth on Wednesday, also at 20:00.

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 2Clyne
  • 32Matip
  • 6Lovren
  • 7Milner
  • 23CanBooked at 68mins
  • 21Lucas
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 19ManéSubstituted forOrigiat 57'minutes
  • 11FirminoSubstituted forKlavanat 90'minutes
  • 10CoutinhoSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Karius
  • 16Grujic
  • 17Klavan
  • 18Moreno
  • 27Origi
  • 58Woodburn
  • 66Alexander-Arnold

Everton

  • 1Robles
  • 38PenningtonSubstituted forBarryat 67'minutes
  • 5WilliamsBooked at 62mins
  • 6Jagielka
  • 30Holgate
  • 26DaviesBooked at 26minsSubstituted forE Valenciaat 66'minutes
  • 17Gueye
  • 3Baines
  • 8BarkleyBooked at 40mins
  • 10R Lukaku
  • 29Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMirallasat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Koné
  • 11Mirallas
  • 18Barry
  • 19E Valencia
  • 22Stekelenburg
  • 31Lookman
  • 43Kenny
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
52,920

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 3, Everton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Everton 1.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Ragnar Klavan replaces Roberto Firmino.

Delay in match Ashley Williams (Everton) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Everton).

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).

Enner Valencia (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mason Holgate.

Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Kevin Mirallas replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Offside, Liverpool. James Milner tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Emre Can.

Gareth Barry (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by James Milner (Liverpool).

Attempt missed. Mason Holgate (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leighton Baines with a cross.

Attempt saved. Mason Holgate (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Emre Can (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Gareth Barry replaces Matthew Pennington.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Enner Valencia replaces Tom Davies.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Emre Can (Liverpool) because of an injury.

Booking

Ashley Williams (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Williams (Everton).

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 3, Everton 1. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Sadio Mané because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2922343769
2Tottenham2917933460
3Liverpool3017852759
4Man City2817652457
5Man Utd28141131953
6Arsenal2715572250
7Everton3014881950
8West Brom3012810144
9Stoke309912-1036
10West Ham3010614-1136
11Southampton279612-333
12Burnley309615-1133
13Bournemouth299614-1233
14Leicester299614-1333
15Watford298813-1532
16Crystal Palace299416-931
17Swansea298318-2727
18Hull306618-3324
19Middlesbrough2841014-1322
20Sunderland295618-2621
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired