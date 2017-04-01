Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs striker Son Heung-min scores his side's second as they edged past Burnley at Turf Moor

Tottenham cut the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points as they overcame a stubborn Burnley at Turf Moor.

The visitors struggled in a drab first half as Dele Alli fired wide when well-placed and both central midfielders Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks were withdrawn through injury.

Winks suffered a particularly nasty fall, tumbling into the Burnley dugout after trying to tackle Stephen Ward, before he was carried off on a stretcher at the interval.

Despite a lack of attacking fluency, Spurs continued to exert pressure on the Clarets from corners, with Eric Dier firing in after the hosts failed to properly clear Christian Eriksen's delivery.

Vincent Janssen, making his first Premier League start of 2017, became the third Tottenham player forced off injured but that allowed the introduction of Son Heung-min.

And the Korea striker made sure of victory as he tapped in Alli's squared pass on 77 minutes as Spurs controlled the final stages.

Victory, coupled with Chelsea's shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, ensures Mauricio Pochettino's side stay in contention for the title with nine games remaining.

