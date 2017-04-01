Match ends, Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham cut the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points as they overcame a stubborn Burnley at Turf Moor.
The visitors struggled in a drab first half as Dele Alli fired wide when well-placed and both central midfielders Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks were withdrawn through injury.
Winks suffered a particularly nasty fall, tumbling into the Burnley dugout after trying to tackle Stephen Ward, before he was carried off on a stretcher at the interval.
Despite a lack of attacking fluency, Spurs continued to exert pressure on the Clarets from corners, with Eric Dier firing in after the hosts failed to properly clear Christian Eriksen's delivery.
Vincent Janssen, making his first Premier League start of 2017, became the third Tottenham player forced off injured but that allowed the introduction of Son Heung-min.
And the Korea striker made sure of victory as he tapped in Alli's squared pass on 77 minutes as Spurs controlled the final stages.
Victory, coupled with Chelsea's shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, ensures Mauricio Pochettino's side stay in contention for the title with nine games remaining.
Line-ups
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Lowton
- 5KeaneBooked at 47mins
- 6Mee
- 23Ward
- 21BoydSubstituted forBradyat 74'minutes
- 13Hendrick
- 19Barton
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forDefourat 78'minutes
- 7GraySubstituted forVokesat 56'minutes
- 10BarnesBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 9Vokes
- 12Brady
- 16Defour
- 17Robinson
- 18Westwood
- 26Tarkowski
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 15Dier
- 4Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 16Trippier
- 12WanyamaSubstituted forDembéléat 44'minutes
- 29WinksSubstituted forSissokoat 45+2'minutes
- 33Davies
- 23Eriksen
- 20Alli
- 9JanssenSubstituted forSon Heung-minat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 7Son Heung-min
- 13Vorm
- 14Nkoudou
- 17Sissoko
- 19Dembélé
- 38Carter-Vickers
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 21,684
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Vokes (Burnley).
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Robbie Brady (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Burnley. Stephen Ward tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Steven Defour replaces Scott Arfield.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Robbie Brady replaces George Boyd.
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sam Vokes following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min replaces Vincent Janssen.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Eric Dier.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joey Barton.
Offside, Burnley. Scott Arfield tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eric Dier.
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Mee (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Andre Gray.
Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.
Offside, Burnley. Stephen Ward tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.