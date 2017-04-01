Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace

Benteke's goal against Chelsea was only his second in his last 14 league games

Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after they suffered a shock home defeat by Crystal Palace and Tottenham beat Burnley.

Antonio Conte's side had won their past 10 league games at Stamford Bridge and had not lost there in any competition since 16 September, but saw that run ended by a battling Eagles side.

The Blues struck first, when Cesc Fabregas turned home Eden Hazard's cross after five minutes, but they were quickly behind.

Wilfried Zaha produced a fine solo finish to turn and fire home from the edge of the box and, 91 seconds later, set up Christian Benteke to put Palace ahead with a delicate dinked effort.

Chelsea piled on the pressure and had 24 shots at goal, their second-highest total in 29 league games this season.

But they could find no way past Eagles keeper Wayne Hennessey, who made 11 saves in total to ensure his side won a fourth successive game.

Chelsea cannot find a way through

Hazard's trickery made space for a cross that Fabregas converted from close range

The international break cannot have helped Chelsea's rhythm but that did not seem a problem when Hazard, back from a calf injury, and Fabregas combined early on.

Putting Pedro in as right wing-back in place of the absent Victor Moses did not seem to cause the leaders too many issues either, as many of their best attacks came down that flank.

A drop in energy levels might have played a part in places, however. N'Golo Kante, who played 90 minutes for France against Spain in midweek, was noticeably below par in the centre of midfield.

More than 10 minutes of stoppage time was played before the game ended, but Chelsea did not appear any more likely to score and were reduced to hopeful balls into the box as Hazard's influence faded.

Antonio Conte's side remain in a strong position at the top of the table but, if tiredness was an issue against the Eagles, it could affect them again in the next few days.

Chelsea's lack of European involvement means they are not used to playing in midweek, and only 13 different players have started 22 league games for them since 1 October.

With two games in the next seven days, at home to Manchester City and away at Bournemouth, Conte may have to test the strength in depth of his squad for the first time.

Hennessey the hero

Chelsea had 11 shots in the first half and 13 more after the break, including 11 on target. The only time they have managed more in the Premier League this season was in their 2-2 draw against Swansea in September

Despite their lack of sparkle, Chelsea's defeat was not down to a lack of chances - but, when they did break down Palace's determined defence, they found Hennessey in inspired form.

His best save was an instinctive stop from Diego Costa in the first half but every facet of the Wales international's game was tested as Chelsea tried to find a way back into the game after going behind.

Chelsea made eight unsuccessful crosses from open play in the first half, and 17 in the second half. Including their goal, only 10 of their 35 crosses found a team-mate

Hennessey had to move quickly to keep out Marcos Alonso's dangerous cross-shot, dash from his line to prevent Costa from stretching to poke the ball home, and was also tested from distance by Nemanja Matic.

He was helped by his defenders when dealing with the sheer number of crosses from the home side - 35 in total, 12 more than they have previously made in any league game under Conte - but superbly marshalled a back-line that changed twice during the game because of injuries to James Tomkins and then Scott Dann.

Man of the match - Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Palace's defence deserves enormous credit but the contribution of their forwards should not be overlooked. Wilfried Zaha scored Palace's first goal, made their second and almost added a third, firing over when trying to finish off a move he had started with an impudent back-heel typical of his display in a game where Chelsea's dominance of possession - 73% - meant he saw relatively little of the ball.

What next? Man City come to Stamford Bridge

Palace remain four points clear of the relegation zone, with a game in hand on third-bottom Hull, and a vastly superior goal difference. They are on the road again in midweek, and travel to Southampton on Wednesday (19:45 BST).

Chelsea have a chance to make immediate amends on home turf when they host Manchester City on the same night (20:00).

Allardyce beats Chelsea again - the stats you need to know

Allardyce is the first manager to win a Premier League game against Chelsea with four different clubs.

Fabregas scored in his 43rd Premier League game, but this was the first time he had been on the losing side.

Benteke has scored in his past three Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge, each with a different club (Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace).

Chelsea conceded two goals in the opening 11 minutes of a Premier League home game for the first time since October 1995 (v Manchester United).