BBC Sport - Seamus Coleman injury: 'I was in shock' says Republic team-mate Christie

Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie says it was difficult coming on as substitute for Seamus Coleman who suffered a broken leg against Wales.

Neil Taylor of Wales was sent off for the tackle on Irish skipper Coleman during the second half of the World Cup qualifier which ended 0-0.

"I didn't hear them telling me to warm up - I was still in shock," said the Derby player.

