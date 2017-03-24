BBC Sport - Seamus Coleman injury: 'I was in shock' says Republic team-mate Christie
Christie's 'shock' at Coleman injury
- From the section Football
Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie says it was difficult coming on as substitute for Seamus Coleman who suffered a broken leg against Wales.
Neil Taylor of Wales was sent off for the tackle on Irish skipper Coleman during the second half of the World Cup qualifier which ended 0-0.
"I didn't hear them telling me to warm up - I was still in shock," said the Derby player.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired