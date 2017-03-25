Scottish Gossip: Strachan, Scotland, Brown, Rae, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Gordon Strachan says selecting a striker to face Slovenia on Sunday evening is the biggest decision he has faced as Scotland coach. (Daily Mail)

Of the five forwards in Strachan's squad - Steven Fletcher, Leigh Griffiths, Chris Martin, Steven Naismith and Jordan Rhodes - only Rhodes has been playing regularly at club level. (Herald)

Midfielder Scott Brown insists Strachan is the only man to lead Scotland. (National)

Brown (right) hopes Scotland can deliver for Strachan

Brown says the Scotland players are motivated to get the win that will keep Strachan in a job. (Daily Mail)

Slovenia's Bojan Jokic says his side are ready to treat the Hampden meeting with the Scots like a World Cup final, with the Slovenians eight points ahead of second-bottom Scotland in their World Cup qualifying group. (Sun)

Alex Rae, who has been interviewed by Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha for a role on his coaching staff, described the Portuguese as "really impressive" following their 75-minute meeting. (Daily Record)

Nottingham Forest will fight any compensation claim made by Rangers for their former manager Mark Warburton, who has recently taken over at the City Ground. (Sun)

Ronny Deila describes his life back in Norway since leaving Celtic as "very different". The Valerenga boss says: "Here you are a normal person when you are a manager. The hierarchy is very flat." (Herald)

Deila visited Celtic Park in November

Former West Brom boss and Scot Alan Irvine, 58, will remain as interim manager at Norwich City for the game at Aston Villa on 1 April as the Canaries continue their search for a permanent successor for Alex Neil, who was sacked on 10 March. (Eastern Daily Press)

BOXING

Scot Josh Taylor sustained a nasty cut above his eye before stopping Warren Joubert in the sixth round to retain his Commonwealth super-lightweight title in Edinburgh on Friday. (Scotsman)