BBC Sport - England v Lithuania: Eric Dier reveals his ambitions to be captain
Dier reveals England captain ambitions
- From the section Football
Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier says he would like to succeed Wayne Rooney as captain of the national side.
READ MORE: Eric Dier urges Wembley fans to be 'respectful'
Listen to live commentary of England v Lithuania, Sunday 26 March, 17:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired