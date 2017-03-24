England v Lithuania: Eric Dier urges Wembley fans to be 'respectful'

Tottenham's Eric Dier has won 16 England caps

England v Lithuania, World Cup qualifying Date: Sunday, 26 March Venue: Wembley Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live or follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England midfielder Eric Dier says fans must be "respectful" during Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

England lost 1-0 to Germany in Dortmund on Wednesday, but some away supporters booed the German national anthem and sang chants referencing World War Two.

Tottenham player Dier said he did not hear the chants during the friendly defeat, but called for the home crowd at Wembley to act "in the right way".

"In general, the fans are fantastic with us wherever we go," said Dier.

"The support they give us is amazing, but we ask it is done in the right way."

Football Association chairman Greg Dyke has described the conduct of a section of England fans in Germany as "inappropriate, disrespectful and disappointing".

It is understood the FA is trying to gather footage of the behaviour. If found to be involved, supporters could be banned from attending games.

Dier also referenced the Westminster attack in central London on Wednesday and said England's players will "do everything" to honour those who died.

There is set to be a minute's silence and a pre-match wreath-laying ceremony at Wembley, while the stadium's arch will be lit up in red and white and England will wear black armbands.

"Of course, with the dreadful stuff that's happened, we hope fans are respectful of that and we'll respect everything in the right way," added Dier, 23.

'Learning lessons from Iceland defeat'

England suffered a humiliating Euro 2016 last-16 exit at the hands of Iceland

England go into Sunday's game unbeaten in qualifying and are top of Group F on 10 points.

But Dier, who played the first half of England's European Championship last-16 defeat by minnows Iceland in June, said the Three Lions, now managed by Gareth Southgate, will not take Lithuania lightly.

"It's a painful reminder and it's a good lesson," he said. "We can look back on that game and what we didn't do, and in games like the one on Sunday try to do what we didn't.

"It's going to be a tough game. In all internationals now there's no really easy games. Every team sets up to try to stop us, especially here at Wembley. It's key we play with intensity.

"We need to be aggressive with the ball, move it quickly, and hopefully create a lot of chances and make it exciting for the fans."

Dier, who has played in both midfield and defence for club and country, also admitted he harbours ambitions of one day captaining England.

"It's an ambition of mine. I'd love to one day be able to do that," said the former Sporting Lisbon player.

"That's something the manager decides and I'm sure he'll pick who he thinks is best.

"I've always had qualities that a captain may have and I think I can do that job."

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.