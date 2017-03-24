Comoros hold advantage in 2019 Nations Cup qualifier

Comoros have never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations

Comoros Islands have taken a big step towards playing in the group stages of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying by beating Mauritius 2-0 on Friday.

They will defend their advantage in the second leg in Mauritius on Tuesday, with the aggregate winner progressing to play in Group B for a place at the Cameroon finals.

Mauritius were dealt an early blow in Friday's first-leg match when Emmanuel Vincent was sent off after only 12 minutes for elbowing Comoros' Ben El Fardou.

And although it took until the second half to make the breakthrough, Comoros capitalised through goals by Youssouf Ben Jaloud, who was put through by Mohamed Mchangama on 69 minutes, and Chaker El Hadhu, who struck eight minutes later.

Morocco, Malawi and reigning champions Cameroon will also play in Group B but the Indomitable Lions' matches will not count towards the final table as they qualify automatically as hosts.

Only the pool winners earn a place at the tournament.