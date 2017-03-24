Ben Gibson: Middlesbrough defender gets England call-up

Ben Gibson has made ten appearances for England Under-21s

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson has been called up to the England squad for the first time.

The 24-year-old will join up with Gareth Southgate's squad for Sunday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley.

The centre-back has been drafted in following an injury to Chris Smalling.

The Manchester United player has returned to Old Trafford while Chelsea's Gary Cahill, who is suspended for the game, has also left the camp.

Gibson will join the squad on Friday afternoon and take part in a training session on Saturday.

England were beaten 1-0 by Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday in Southgate's first game as permanent England manager.

They go into Sunday's game unbeaten in qualifying and are top of Group F on 10 points.