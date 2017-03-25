BBC Sport - Bradford City: The German owners hoping to boost Bantams' fortunes
The ambitious German owners behind Bradford City
Bradford City's German owner Edin Rahic and manager Stuart McCall speak to Football Focus about their ambitions for the season and the club's reputation for affordable season tickets.
