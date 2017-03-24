BBC Sport - Bradley and Defoe: The friendship that's captured hearts
Bradley 'excited' to be leading out England
- From the section Football
Bradley Lowery's mum Gemma tells BBC radio 5 live her son was "buzzing" to hear the news he will be a mascot alongside his hero and "best mate" Jermain Defoe.
The five-year-old Sunderland fan, who has terminal cancer neuroblastoma, will lead out England against Lithuania at Wembley.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired