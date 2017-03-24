BBC Sport - Bradley and Defoe: The friendship that's captured hearts

Bradley 'excited' to be leading out England

Bradley Lowery's mum Gemma tells BBC radio 5 live her son was "buzzing" to hear the news he will be a mascot alongside his hero and "best mate" Jermain Defoe.

The five-year-old Sunderland fan, who has terminal cancer neuroblastoma, will lead out England against Lithuania at Wembley.

Top videos

Video

Bradley 'excited' to be leading out England

Video

The incredible story of Claressa Shields

  • From the section Boxing
Video

UFC star Danny Roberts' inspirational story

  • From the section Sport
Video

Cool penalty keeps Syria's World Cup dream on track

Video

Lukaku could be world's best number nine - Martinez

Video

How prepared is Jack Nicholls for the new F1 season?

Video

I'm cleverer in the ring now - Crolla

  • From the section Boxing
Video

NHL players left 'broken' by big hits

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Southgate 'very pleased' despite defeat

Video

O'Neill ready to face 'underachieving' Norway

Video

The plus-size personal trainer

Video

Football on the frontline – Syria's World Cup dream

Video

Hennessey expects 'hostile' crowd in Dublin

  • From the section Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired