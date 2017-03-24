Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder given three-game ban

Dele Alli was sent off in the 39th-minute against Gent as Spurs were knocked out of the Champions League

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been banned for three European matches after being sent off against Gent at Wembley in the Europa League in February.

Alli was dismissed for a challenge on Brecht Dejaegere in a 2-2 draw.

Should Spurs secure a top-three Premier League finish, Alli would miss half of their Champions League group campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been fined £5,000 after some of their fans ran on to the pitch during the 5-1 Champions League home defeat by Bayern Munich.

Uefa has also fined Bayern Munich £3,000 after their supporters delayed the tie at Arsenal's Emirates stadium by throwing rolls of paper onto the pitch in protest over ticket prices.

Spurs' Alli also missed the final three games of last season's Premier League after admitting a charge of violent conduct for punching West Brom's Claudio Yacob in the stomach.