England women move back up to fourth in Fifa world rankings

Ellen White and Steph Houghton
Ellen White (right) scored a 90th-minute winner as England beat USA 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup in New Jersey

England women have moved back up to fourth in the Fifa world rankings, overtaking Canada to equal their best ever position.

Germany replace World Champions USA as the number one team.

England came third at the SheBelieves Cup earlier in March after a 1-0 win over USA and defeat by European and Olympic champions Germany.

Northern Ireland rise four places to 55th, Wales move up one to 33rd and Scotland stay 21st.

It is the first time since March 2015 that USA have been replaced at the top of the table.

England Women will host Italy and Austria in April - their final home matches before the Euro 2017 finals this summer.

Fifa Women's World Rankings
1. Germany
2. USA
3. France
4. England
5. Canada
6. Japan
6. Sweden
8. Australia
9. Brazil
10. Korea DPR
21. Scotland
33. Wales
55. Northern Ireland

