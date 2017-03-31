Championship
Derby1QPR0

Derby County 1-0 Queens Park Rangers

By Phil Cartwright

Matej Vydra
Matej Vydra (right) has scored in both of Gary Rowett's first two matches as Derby manager

Gary Rowett's first home game as Derby manager ended in victory as the Rams' slim Championship play-off hopes were boosted by beating QPR at Pride Park.

Derby are six points off sixth position with seven games to play.

Matej Vydra scored the only goal with 20 minutes remaining, firing high into the net after QPR goalkeeper Alex Smithies kept out Tom Ince's low shot.

Idrissa Sylla headed against the post late on for QPR, who suffered only their second defeat in eight games.

Ian Holloway's in-form Rangers had offered little in attack before that, and they remain 10 points clear of the relegation zone, having taken 16 points from their previous seven Championship matches.

Derby had drawn their first game under Rowett at local rivals Nottingham Forest prior to the international break, coming from behind to lead and then conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

But they built on an impressive second-half display at the City Ground to give new boss Rowett, a former Derby defender, his first win in charge.

Winger Johnny Russell missed several opportunities for the hosts during a goalless first half, while Smithies kept out David Nugent's powerful angled drive.

It appeared as if Derby would be punished for their wastefulness, but Czech striker Vydra netted for the second game in succession to secure three points and deny Rangers what would have been only their third league clean sheet of 2017.

Line-ups

Derby

  • 1Carson
  • 12Baird
  • 6Keogh
  • 16Pearce
  • 29Olsson
  • 10InceSubstituted forHughesat 80'minutes
  • 15Johnson
  • 4Bryson
  • 7Russell
  • 23VydraSubstituted forAnyaat 79'minutes
  • 28NugentSubstituted forBentat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Christie
  • 8Anya
  • 11Bent
  • 18Butterfield
  • 19Hughes
  • 20Camara
  • 35Mitchell

QPR

  • 1Smithies
  • 5Onuoha
  • 4Hall
  • 24Perch
  • 29FurlongSubstituted forSyllaat 76'minutes
  • 41Manning
  • 2FreemanBooked at 78mins
  • 3Bidwell
  • 15WszolekSubstituted forGossat 59'minutes
  • 9WashingtonSubstituted forN'Gbakotoat 69'minutes
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 10Goss
  • 12Mackie
  • 13Ingram
  • 18Robinson
  • 23N'Gbakoto
  • 25Petrasso
  • 40Sylla
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
27,690

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Derby County 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Goss (Queens Park Rangers).

Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Manning.

Foul by Darren Bent (Derby County).

Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Idrissa Sylla (Queens Park Rangers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Luke Freeman with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Scott Carson.

Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Goss.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Darren Bent replaces David Nugent.

Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).

Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Nugent (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Markus Olsson (Derby County) because of an injury.

Foul by Markus Olsson (Derby County).

Yeni N'Gbakoto (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Will Hughes replaces Tom Ince.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Ikechi Anya replaces Matej Vydra.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bradley Johnson (Derby County) because of an injury.

Booking

Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).

Foul by Craig Bryson (Derby County).

Sean Goss (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Idrissa Sylla replaces Darnell Furlong.

Johnny Russell (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers).

Offside, Derby County. Chris Baird tries a through ball, but David Nugent is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 1, Queens Park Rangers 0. Matej Vydra (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Johnny Russell.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Yeni N'Gbakoto replaces Conor Washington.

Foul by Tom Ince (Derby County).

Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).

Matej Vydra (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Perch (Queens Park Rangers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle3824683878
2Brighton3823873077
3Huddersfield3722510471
4Leeds38216111669
5Reading3820711267
6Sheff Wed3818812962
7Fulham38161391961
8Norwich3816913957
9Preston38151211657
10Derby39151113456
11Barnsley3814915051
12Aston Villa38131213051
13Cardiff3814915-151
14Brentford3814816350
15QPR3914817-650
16Wolves3712916-245
17Ipswich38101513-945
18Birmingham38111215-1645
19Bristol City3811819-341
20Nottm Forest3811819-1141
21Burton38101117-1441
22Blackburn3891316-1140
23Wigan3881020-1334
24Rotherham384529-5417
View full Championship table

