Scottish Gossip: Rangers coach search, Mark McGhee, Hearts, Aberdeen

Gossip logo

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Peter Lovenkrands has held talks with Rangers over a possible coaching role with his former club. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers midfielder Ray Wilkins reckons the introduction of a number three with a vast knowledge of Scottish football will be invaluable to new manager Pedro Caixinha. (Daily Record)

Scotland assistant Mark McGhee is eager to get back into management following his sacking from Motherwell. (Daily Record)

Experienced Northern Ireland defender Aaron Hughes is close to extending his Hearts contract by another 12 months. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Long-serving Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine says the toughest opponent he has ever faced is Germany forward Miroslav Klose. (Sun)

Defender Kieran Kennedy has left Motherwell by mutual consent to continue his career in the English semi-professional ranks. (Motherwell FC)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired