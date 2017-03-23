BBC Sport - World Cup qualifying: Cool penalty gives Syria a realistic chance of a 2018 World Cup spot
Cool penalty keeps Syria's World Cup dream on track
- From the section Football
Omar Kharbin converted a Panenka-style stoppage-time penalty to give Syria a 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan in Asian World Cup qualifying.
The win in Malaysia, where Syria play their home games due to the war in their country, makes an appearance at the 2018 Russia World Cup a realistic goal.
They remain fourth in their group, but are just two points off an automatic spot in Russia, with four games left.
