Omar Kharbin converted a Panenka-style stoppage-time penalty to give Syria a 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan in Asian World Cup qualifying.

The win in Malaysia, where Syria play their home games due to the war in their country, makes an appearance at the 2018 Russia World Cup a realistic goal.

They remain fourth in their group, but are just two points off an automatic spot in Russia, with four games left.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE: How Syria won 'most important match'