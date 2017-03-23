BBC Sport - Germany 1-0 England: Gareth Southgate 'very pleased' with performance
Southgate 'very pleased' despite defeat
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says his side were "the better side" until Lukas Podolski's stunning goal in their 1-0 friendly defeat to Germany.
READ MORE: 'Defeat laced with promise for England'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired