Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Ikechi Anya, Dave King, Andy Murray

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ikechi Anya heard the boos from the Tartan Army following the 1-1 draw with Canada at Easter Road but is confident Scotland will get it right when it matters, in Sunday evening's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. "If that's going to affect you then maybe this isn't the right sport for you," he says of the fans' reaction. (Daily Mail)

Scotland's friendly against Canada was "a peek into the abyss" and "a whole new realm of misery". (Daily Record)

The Tartan Army "did not descend on Easter Road en masse" - there were only about 9,000 fans watching the national team. (Press and Journal)

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan is now clearer about his team selection for the game against Slovenia. (Herald)

Northern Ireland defender Aaron Hughes is close to extending his Hearts contract by another 12 months. He signed a six-month deal upon joining Hearts in January with the aim of reviewing his future in the summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian's 21-year-old striker Jason Cummings reckons that moving out of the family home has made him "more mature". He says: "It is a bit of an eye-opener although my mum still does everything for me — cooking, cleaning, everything. I always go back to my mum's for my tea. I've got no food in my house ever. It definitely does make you grow up." (Sun)

Rangers chairman Dave King flew in to Glasgow from South Africa and spent two hours at Ibrox on Wednesday, with new manager Pedro Caixinha's plans for summer recruitment high up the agenda. (Daily Record)

Celtic have not beaten Rangers in a Scottish Cup semi-final since 1925. They have lost to their old rivals in 1960 (after a replay), 1992, 1996, 1998 and 2016. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Niko Kranjcar, who ruptured his cruciate ligament in training in October, says of his rehabilitation: "It is a long road and it is quite lonely. It has its ups and downs. The easiest thing to do is give up, but once you start your rehab there is always a voice in your head telling you to get through it. It is not easy." (Scottish Daily Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

The strain of reaching top ranking in men's world tennis appears to have exacted a heavy price on Andy Murray. In the past seven weeks, he has suffered shingles, an elbow injury and now a flu-type virus that has capped a miserable trip to the United States. (Daily Mail)

Gary Anderson pays tribute to the influence of the late Jocky Wilson on his career. He says: "We both just like to play the game like it should be played. No fuss, no bother, just fair. He constantly inspires me and a few other players, there's no doubt about that. We must all remember our roots and what makes darts such a great game." (Daily Record)

Seven-time Crucible champion Stephen Hendry is beginning a Rocky-like bid to qualify for next month's World Championship. He is taking this week's Super Star Online World Seniors Championship seriously, as it offers a route into the qualifying stage of the tournament he once dominated. (National)

Muirfield is gearing up to stage its first ladies' tournament for nearly 20 years in the wake of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which owns and runs the East Lothian course, opening its doors to women members. (Scotsman)