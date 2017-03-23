Women's Champions League quarter-final: Fortuna Hjorring v Manchester City Women

England's Demi Stokes (right) was part of the City side that won the WSL title and Continental Cup in 2016

Manchester City Women have the "opportunity to do something special" in their first ever Women's Champions League quarter-final against Fortuna Hjorring, says left-back Demi Stokes.

City face the Danish champions away in Thursday's first leg, before the return leg in Manchester on 30 March.

The 2016 English champions have knocked out Zvezda 2005 and Brondby so far in their first European campaign.

"We know they are a good side," England international Stokes told BBC Sport.

"Once you branch out and face European teams, you face different challenges - they are very physical.

"Everyone is really excited about the game - it is a good opportunity for us to do something special.

"Because we are playing away, we don't want to concede and we don't want to lose."

The winners will face one of last year's finalists - Wolfsburg or holders Lyon - in the semi-finals in April.

This season's final will be held in Cardiff on Thursday, 1 June.

City's beat fellow Women's Super League One club Reading in their first competitive game of 2017 to reach the last eight of the Women's FA Cup.