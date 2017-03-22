Germany 1-0 England: England player ratings from Dortmund

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana hit the post in the first half in Dortmund

A new system, three debutants, but ultimately a first defeat in the job for Gareth Southgate as Lukas Podolski's sensational goal gave Germany victory in Dortmund.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty assesses England's display as they start 2017 with a narrow defeat.

England

Joe Hart (goalkeeper) 6

One misplaced punch created a second-half chance for Julian Brandt but made an excellent low save from Leroy Sane.

Michael Keane (defence) 7

Big night for Burnley's 24-year-old but did not look out of place against the World Cup holders. Very assured and almost scored.

Michael Keane was the first outfield Burnley player to be capped since Martin Dobson in 1974

Chris Smalling (defence) 6

Rarely troubled and looked solid in a three-man defensive system.

Gary Cahill (defence) 7

Misjudged one header but made crucial blocks and battled with real determination.

Kyle Walker (wing-back) 7

England's undisputed first-choice right back now. Real thrust and energy as an extra attacking threat.

Eric Dier (midfield) 6

Reliable presence as a midfield anchor and took the chance to have a couple of efforts on goal.

Jake Livermore (midfield) 6

Not an earth-shattering night for West Brom's midfielder but did not do himself a disservice either.

Jake Livermore is the first West Brom outfielder to win an England cap since Steve Hunt in 1984

Ryan Bertrand (wing-back) 7

Took his chance well with Danny Rose injured. Lent weight to the attack and solid defensively.

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 8 MAN OF THE MATCH

England's stand-out performer although marred his otherwise excellent display by missing a great first-half chance. A genuine international performer.

Dele Alli should really have scored his third England goal in the first half but could not beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Adam Lallana (attacking midfield) 7

Liverpool's midfielder has made himself a permanent fixture in the England side. Energetic, lively and unlucky to hit the post with a first-half effort.

Jamie Vardy (striker) 6

Too often isolated but full of running and troubled Mats Hummels with his pace. Did not impress the German gallery with a rather desperate attempt to win an early penalty.

Substitutes

Nathan Redmond (for Lallana 66) 5

England debut and a quiet introduction although Germany had taken command when he was introduced.

Marcus Rashford (for Vardy 70) 6

Showed his pace to out-run Mats Hummels in one telling moment.

Jesse Lingard (for Alli 71) 6

Little time to make an impact.

Luke Shaw (for Ryan Betrand 83) No rating

James Ward-Prowse (for Jake Livermore 83) No rating

John Stones (for Chris Smalling 84) No rating

