Football Associations of England and Germany link up to share coaching ideas

The football associations of England and world champions Germany are to link up and share ideas about coaching, youth development and administration.

The Football Association and the German Football Association (DFB) are to meet annually for an initial two-year period.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding to start straight away.

"Both parties have a tremendous amount of expertise," said DFB president Reinhard Grindel.

England boss Gareth Southgate spoke about the need adopt a winning mentality that has driven the Germans' international success before Wednesday's friendly in Dortmund.

Grindel added: "I am confident that both the DFB and the FA can benefit from this collaboration.

"I truly believe it will be particularly valuable when it comes to sharing ideas about coach development, as well as scouting and developing young talents.

"The same goes for the work done across the whole management of the association."