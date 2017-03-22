BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: NI manager Michael O'Neill ready to face 'underachieving' Norway

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill explains that a win over Norway in Sunday's World Cup qualifier is vital to his side's quest to qualify for the finals in Russia in 2018.

O'Neill's side lost 3-0 to Norway in a friendly in his first match in charge of the national team at Windsor Park in February 2012, but believes his charges are now better equipped to take on the Norwegians.

Northern Ireland lie second in Group C on seven points after four matches, four ahead of their opponents at Windsor Park on Sunday night.

"Norway have good players but they have underachieved, so they have to win to keep their hopes alive. They have a new manager in Lars Lagerback who is capable of giving them a lift," said O'Neill.

"From our perspective, we want to be in the mix coming into the double-headers in September and October."

