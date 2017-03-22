Elias Kachunga: Huddersfield Town sign on-loan striker for £1.1m

Elias Kachunga has been called up by DR Congo after scoring 11 goals for Huddersfield this season

Huddersfield Town have signed on-loan striker Elias Kachunga from German Bundesliga side Ingolstadt for £1.1m.

Kachunga is currently on a season-long loan with the Terriers but the Championship club have triggered a clause in the deal to sign the forward on 1 July on a contract until 2020.

The 24-year-old is Huddersfield's top scorer this season with 11 goals.

"I said in the summer this move was perfect for the club and the player," said head coach David Wagner.

"The loan gave everyone the chance to see how Elias would adapt to English football. I think it's now correct to say he has adapted well."

Kachunga was Ingolstadt's record signing when he joined in 2015, but made only three starts last season for the German top-flight club.

Since joining Huddersfield, his 10 league goals in 37 games, playing on the right-hand side of a three-man forward line, have helped Huddersfield to third in the Championship.

His form has also earned him a call-up to the senior DR Congo squad.

"His style of play suits the English style perfectly," added Wagner. "He has shown that he has learned from some early experiences in his career to become a better player.

"I know he is a very popular man with the players and fans. The most exciting thing is that I believe, at 24, there is still more to come from Elias."