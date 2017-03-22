Kick It Out: Guides on tackling homophobia issued to football stewards

"It is important that Kick It Out continues to raise awareness of the issues which still blight our national game," said Roisin Wood, the body's chief executive

Stewards at football grounds across England have been given pocket guides on combating homophobic abuse as part of a Kick It Out initiative.

Of 402 incidents reported to the anti-discrimination body last season, 68 related to homophobic, biphobic and transphobic abuse - a rise of 4%.

Ten thousand of the booklets have been issued as part of Kick It Out's "Call Full Time On Hate" campaign.

The guidance they contain is designed to help "effectively challenge" abuse.

The booklets include information on what homophobic, biphobic and transphobic discrimination is and the role stewards and safety officers can play in reporting such behaviour.

"It is important that Kick It Out continues to raise awareness of the issues which still blight our national game," said Roisin Wood, the body's chief executive.

"These topics have long been taboos in the game, but thanks to the proactive work of campaigners we are beginning to see the football community recognise the positive impact LGB&T inclusion is having on the sport."