Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Arsenal, Waghorn, Aberdeen, Naismith, Sinclair

Arsenal are considering a move to sign Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic. (Daily Express)

Rangers forward Martyn Waghorn is a summer transfer target for Nottingham Forest, who are managed by former Ibrox manager Mark Warburton. (Daily Record)

But Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland are also interested in Waghorn. (Daily Express)

Aberdeen are among a number of clubs weighing up a move for Hamilton Accies skipper Michael Devlin. (Sun)

Ryan Fraser reveals that help from a psychiatrist has helped transform him from a bit-part player at Bournemouth to a member of the Scotland squad. (Sun)

Fraser, 23, says he and his family received abuse after his decision to quit Aberdeen for a move south in 2013 but he feels vindicated after a Scotland call up and signing a lucrative three-and-a-half year deal with the Cherries last month. (Scotsman)

Fraser is expected to win his first Scotland cap against Canada this evening

With under 6,000 tickets sold, Scotland could play in front of their lowest home crowd since 1902 when they meet Canada at Easter Road this evening. (Scotsman, print edition)

Rangers chairman Dave King will meet Pedro Caixinha for the first time today as the new Ibrox manager outlines transfer plans. (Daily Record)

Jonny Hayes says Aberdeen team-mate Kenny McLean has been the best player in Scotland for the past few months and backs the midfielder for further chances at international level after he was overlooked for this double-header. (Daily Record)

Norwich City and Scotland forward Steven Naismith, 30, is inspired to continue playing by watching Rangers' 37-year-old striker Kenny Miller, a former club and international team-mate of Naismith's. (Sun)

Scott Sinclair scored his first Celtic goal at Tynecastle and hopes his next visit there on 2 April will see his side clinch the Premiership in emphatic style, with Brendan Rodgers' side one win away from the title. (Daily Mail)

Media playback is not supported on this device Sinclair's prolific season at Celtic

Former Hull City boss Phil Brown backs midfielder Tom Cairney to show England they were wrong to not give him a chance before Scotland. (Sun)

France legend Zinedine Zidane says Moussa Dembele is a "natural goal scorer" and backs the Celtic striker to soon win a full international call up. (Sun)

New Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists the Steelmen will avoid relegation, saying the players have "belief in what we're doing". (Daily Record)