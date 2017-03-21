Roy Keane: Republic are out to beat Wales

Roy Keane insists the Republic of Ireland are not interested in settling for a draw in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Wales in Dublin.

The Republic are top of Group D after three wins in a row and have four points more than third-placed Wales.

"If you think our mindset going into the game at the Aviva is a draw, then you are sadly mistaken," said Keane.

Assistant manager Keane said midfielder James McCarthy was likely to ruled out of the match because of a hamstring strain.