Irn Bru Cup final: Dundee United v St Mirren

Fowler hopes a cup win can again inspire St Mirren in the league

Thirty years on from meeting in the Scottish Cup final, both sides are keen on picking up silverware, but league matters are more pressing for Dundee United and St Mirren.

United boss Ray McKinnon thinks winning the Challenge Cup on Saturday at Fir Park can give his promotion-chasing side a timely confidence boost.

But St Mirren are a team on form, with assistant manager James Fowler saying the competition has been as "positive distraction" from their Championship struggles.

Bottom-of-the-table Buddies beat United 3-2 last week.

That was one of four defeats in the past five Championship outings for McKinnon's men, who led the way at Christmas but have slipped down to fourth place.

St Mirren have won four and drawn one from their most recent six in the league, reviving hopes of avoiding relegation.

The only previous final meeting between the sides was the 1987 Scottish Cup, with Ian Ferguson scoring an extra-time winner for the Buddies

St Mirren have won the Challenge Cup once before, beating Hamilton Accies 2-1 in season 2005-06

Dundee United would become the 16th different club to win the trophy and the fourth consecutive first-time winners after Raith Rovers, Livingston and Rangers

This is only the second time United have been in the tournament, having lost the 1995-96 final to Stenhousemuir on penalties

These two have averaged 3.5 goals per game over the last 10 meetings, with United winning seven of those games

The Paisley side also won praise from Brendan Rodgers this month, with the Celtic manager saying they were the "best team we have played domestically" following their Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Fowler said: "There was a lot said and written about that, but I think we need to respect somebody of his calibre.

"I think in that first half we did cause them problems and I do think that was a genuine one; he was worried.

"You saw the substitutions they had to make to get themselves back into the game."

Aberdeen midfielder Cammy Smith started the season on loan at United and is now with St Mirren

United's bad run continued with defeat away to Raith Rovers last weekend, knocking them four points behind play-off rivals Greenock Morton and Falkirk and 11 adrift of leaders Hibernian.

McKinnon said: "A cup final is an individual game and it's a huge game for us because, if we can win this - and we are all desperate to win it - it just breeds that little bit of confidence going into the last part of the season.

"If we can get that ball moving quickly and take that into the remaining games of the season, get all our players back fit - we have got four or five who are going to be missing for Saturday's game - then I think we will be in a stronger position come the end of the season."

While United seek an upturn in fortunes, St Mirren are desperate to maintain their momentum.

Fowler added: "I suppose, when you are on a bad run in the league, the cup can be a distraction.

"It seems to have been a positive distraction this year and it has managed to take it into the league form as well with cup win over TNS (Welsh champions The New Saints) especially being a trigger for the recent performances.

"So hopefully we can win on Saturday and take that into the remaining league games."