Phil Jones: Man Utd defender pulls out of England squad with injury

Jones (third from left) has 20 caps for England, the last of which came in a friendly with France in 2015

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has pulled out of the England squad to face Germany and Lithuania after picking up an injury in training.

The Football Association did not say what the injury was.

Manager Gareth Southgate has no plans to call up a replacement, but will "assess his options" after Wednesday's friendly in Germany, the FA said.

England play a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania on Sunday, for which Chelsea's Gary Cahill is suspended.

Southgate's other options at centre-back are United's Chris Smalling, Manchester City's John Stones and Burnley's uncapped Michael Keane.

On Sunday, West Ham winger Michail Antonio withdrew from the England squad with a hamstring injury.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Man City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Burnley), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Chris Smalling (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Raheem Sterling (Man City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Strikers: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).