BBC Sport - Football on the frontline – Syria's World Cup dream
Football on the frontline – Syria's World Cup dream
- From the section Football
Despite conflict entering a seventh year, the 16-team Syrian Premier League is still going and the international team still harbour hopes of making it to the biggest stage of all, the World Cup.
