World Cup 2018: Murphy joins list of Republic absentees for Wales game

Republic forward Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring against Serbia in last September's qualifier in Belgrade

World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Republic of Ireland's injury crisis deepened on Tuesday with striker Daryl Murphy ruled out of Friday's World Cup qualifier against Wales in Dublin.

The Newcastle United forward has a calf problem and has returned to his club for further treatment.

It is another blow for Republic boss Martin O'Neill after the withdrawals of Wes Hoolahan, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark and Harry Arter.

Everton midfielder James McCarthy is being monitored for a hamstring injury.

McCarthy missed Everton's win over Hull on Saturday because of the injury and is a doubt for the Aviva Stadium game.

"He'll just take it on a day-to-day basis," O'Neill said on Monday.

"He thinks that he might be able to make it - that would be great if he can. If he doesn't, well, we'll just have to do without him."

Southampton striker Shane Long, Everton full-back Seamus Coleman and Aberdeen midfielder Johnny Hayes missed Tuesday morning's training session as a precaution.

O'Neill also goes into the game without Burnley winger Robbie Brady, who is suspended.

Ireland are unbeaten and top Group D with 10 points from their opening four qualifiers, while Chris Coleman's Wales are four points behind in third.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers:Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce, John O'Shea, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Glenn Whelan, James McCarthy, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Conor Hourihane, David Meyler, Eunan O'Kane, James McClean, Jonathan Hayes, Daryl Horgan, Callum O'Dowda

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Kevin Doyle