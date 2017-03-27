Republic of Ireland v Iceland

Robbie Brady will lead Martin O'Neill's side against Iceland on Tuesday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Text commentary, latest score and match report plus reaction on the BBC Sport website

Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady will captain the Republic of Ireland in Tuesday's international friendly against Iceland in Dublin.

The Republic's regular skipper Seamus Coleman sustained a broken leg against Wales on Friday and faces a lengthy rehabilitation process.

On Monday, manager Martin O'Neill said Coleman was "still pretty down" about the injury.

"The operation went well and it's just a matter of coming to terms with it."

The 28-year-old Everton full-back has had surgery to pin the tibia and fibula in his right leg which were broken in a challenge by Wales' Neil Taylor during the 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw at the Aviva Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland are in a promising position in their World Cup qualifying group, having taken 11 points from five fixtures.

They trail Group D leaders Serbia on goal difference with Wales and Austria four points adrift.

Ireland host the Austrians on 11 June as the Welsh head for Belgrade on a night which could have a huge bearing on the eventual placings.

TEAM NEWS

O'Neill will give some of his fringe players the opportunity to impress in the friendly fixture against Iceland.

John O'Shea, Jonathan Walters, Glenn Whelan and James McCarthy have returned to their clubs, and O'Neill said: "There will probably be a few players who will get their first taste of international football.

"They will have the opportunity to press a claim for future appearances."

Preston pair Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle and John Egan of Brentford are among those hoping to get senior international game time.

Burnley's record buy Brady will lead the Irish, having missed the Wales clash because of suspension.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Iceland 2-4 Republic of Ireland (6 September 1997)

Roy Keane scored twice with David Connolly and Mark Kennedy also netting for Mick McCarthy's team in a World Cup qualifying win in Reykjavik.