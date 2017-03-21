Confederation Cup: Mazembe to face Kabylie in play-offs

DR Congo's TP Mazembe will play in the Confederation Cup after being knocked out of the Champions League.

DR Congo's TP Mazembe will play Algeria's JS Kabylie as they attempt to defend their Confederation Cup title.

Like last year big-spending Mazembe drop into the Confederation Cup after exiting the Champions League before the group stage.

Mazembe lost to Zimbabwe's CAPS United on the away goals rule as Kabylie beat Congo's Etoile to reach the play-offs.

Tuesday's draw for pits losers from Champions League against second-round winners from the Confederation Cup.

Both sides are former African champions with Mazembe having won the title five times and the Algerians twice.

The overall winners of the two-legged ties in April will advance to an expanded group stage featuring 16 teams up from eight in previous years.

Confederation Cup play-off draw: